Insider Buying: D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director Acquires C$96,000.00 in Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Lori Mary Anne Tersigni acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.
D-BOX Technologies Price Performance
DBO opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
About D-BOX Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.