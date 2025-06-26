Insider Buying: D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director Acquires C$96,000.00 in Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Lori Mary Anne Tersigni acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.

D-BOX Technologies Price Performance

DBO opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

