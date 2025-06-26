Olympus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Olympus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.2% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $559.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $531.80 and its 200-day moving average is $533.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

