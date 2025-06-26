Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 416,451,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 72,175,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

