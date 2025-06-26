Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 47,175 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,547.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $559.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.