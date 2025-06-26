Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Increased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.