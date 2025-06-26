Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $792.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $782.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $751.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.