Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,834,000 after acquiring an additional 482,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381,261 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,675,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $280.10 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.31 and a 200 day moving average of $274.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

