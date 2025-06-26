Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Buys 34 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

Shares of LLY opened at $792.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $782.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.16.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

