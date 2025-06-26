HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $373.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.33.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

