Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 113,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

