Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,074 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AppLovin by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,885 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $4,109,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,421 shares in the company, valued at $81,394,083. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total value of $12,318,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,023,091.02. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $338.80 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.54.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APP. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.10.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

