Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 2,610 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.87, for a total value of $547,760.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,968,106.32. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $618,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $115,058.08.

On Monday, June 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $2,056,700.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $221.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.77. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

