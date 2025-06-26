Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $420,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,275.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,298.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,169.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

