Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,455,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $202.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

