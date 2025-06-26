Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 467,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $65.95 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

