34,595 Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Purchased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 0.8%

HCAT stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $262.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

