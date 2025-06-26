Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,926,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $78.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

