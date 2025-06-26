Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $333,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.94.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

