Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KGI Securities lowered Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.87.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

