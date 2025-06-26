Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.17 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $22,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. UBS Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ ROST opened at $127.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $672,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,190.20. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,364. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,567 shares of company stock worth $2,812,024. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.