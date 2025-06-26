Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Victory Capital worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

