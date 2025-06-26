Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,618 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,229,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,907,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after buying an additional 595,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,718,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.