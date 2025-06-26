GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.