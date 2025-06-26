Spire Wealth Management Sells 571 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

CEF stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

