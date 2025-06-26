McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $285.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.60. The company has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

