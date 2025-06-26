QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,613 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $465,853.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,464.24. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

