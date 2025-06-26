Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 627 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.83.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

