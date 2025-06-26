Alpine Bank Wealth Management Takes $75,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,505,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,608,000 after buying an additional 871,405 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $119,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.14. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.