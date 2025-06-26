Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $86,000 in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,795,262,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,498,363,000 after buying an additional 189,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,045,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,677,000 after acquiring an additional 710,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:PGR opened at $259.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,955.98. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,572,448 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.