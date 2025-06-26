Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NUE opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.