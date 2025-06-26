Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $145.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.76. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

