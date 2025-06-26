Alpine Bank Wealth Management Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11,433.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

Republic Services Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $188.82 and a one year high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

