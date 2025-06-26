Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE TRGP opened at $170.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $122.56 and a one year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

