Alpine Bank Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,720 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 675,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,044,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 246,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1942 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.