1,022 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Bought by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,122,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $59,970,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,530.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 727,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
