Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.