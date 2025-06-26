Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Raised by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

RSP stock opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

