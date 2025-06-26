Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys 220 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.21. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $101.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

