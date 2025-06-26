Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 157.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $291.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.17. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

