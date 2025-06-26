Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 2,182,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 49,748,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Gfinity Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.07.

Get Gfinity alerts:

Gfinity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.