Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Trading Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU)'s share price fell 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). 645,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,788,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Sound Energy Stock Down 4.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23.

Sound Energy (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (6.28) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sound Energy

Sound Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider Graham Lyon bought 2,945,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,452.96 ($40,241.78). Corporate insiders own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

