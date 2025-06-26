Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,467 ($20.04) and last traded at GBX 1,467 ($20.04), with a volume of 3182395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,439 ($19.66).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($12.02) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($11.00) to GBX 980 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,310 ($17.90) to GBX 1,320 ($18.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 909.39.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

