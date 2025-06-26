Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) dropped 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 5,468,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 61,888,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Down 7.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

