Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Acquires 307 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,336,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $48.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

