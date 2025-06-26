Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 301,844 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 134,974 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $638,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBH opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

