10,125 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 1,007,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 777,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 761,345 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 800,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.05.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

