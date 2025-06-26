Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $107.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

