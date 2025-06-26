TigerOak Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of UBER opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

