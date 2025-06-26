Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,351 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $87.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.