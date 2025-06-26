New World Advisors LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. DME Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,748,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 127,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 848,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 542,585 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,994,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.56.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,215.03. The trade was a 3.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

